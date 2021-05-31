Today contributor, Bobbie Thomas, is remembering her husband, Michael Marion, one year after his death. Thomas took to Instagram Monday to share a video of a milestone moment for Marion, who is seen walking again after suffering an ischemic stroke that eventually led to his death. Marion died in Dec. 2020 after suffering complications from the stroke.

"Our first anniversary without you … I can’t help but remember this win for us last year today. 💕," Thomas wrote before sharing lyrics to The Police's "Every Breath You Take."

In the video, Marion, who was initially wheelchair-bound after the stroke, is seen cautiously walking ahead of his wife. Before his death, Marion was able to walk again with assistance.

Thomas shared the news of her husband's heartbreaking death on Instagram just days after he passed.

"Nothing is normal. Maybe nothing will ever be normal again. For me, it won’t. My husband is gone. 💔," Thomas wrote on Instagram alongside photos of herself and Marion in the hospital. "With all the fear, anger, and division going on in the world right now, it’s so easy to get upset about the lack of normalcy. But I beg you, everyone reading this, hold onto what you do have right now instead of focusing on what you don’t."

"One thing we all have is kindness. Absorb it, extend it, exhaust it. Because in the end, the ONLY thing that matters is love. If you’re lucky enough to have it, please appreciate it, every moment, every day. Especially during the hard parts," she continued. "There will never be enough time and some of our forevers are much too short. As I type through tears, I embrace gratitude ... holding our precious son Miles and memories, of the time I did have with Michael, closer to my broken heart."

Thomas concluded, "Thank you all for the love and support you’ve shown us and our families. Please go hug the people you love."

See more on stars we've lost this year in the gallery below.

