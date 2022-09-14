Todd and Julie Chrisley Granted Sentencing Delay for Fraud Case After Requesting a New Trial
Todd and Julie Chrisley Break Their Silence After Guilty Verdict…
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Having Marital Issues
Vince Gill Shares Wife Amy Grant Health Update After Her Bike Ac…
Gisele Bündchen Addresses Tom Brady Marriage Amid Reports of Re…
'Cobra Kai's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka on Return of O.G. Cas…
Royal Family Receives Queen Elizabeth's Coffin at Buckingham Pal…
'House of the Dragon': Milly Alcock Describes Dynamic Between Si…
Meghan McCain Reacts to 'Mean, Nasty' Shade From Sherri Shepherd
Prince William Initiated Reunion With Prince Harry and Meghan Af…
Emmys 2022: Quinta Brunson (Full Backstage Interview)
King Charles Greets Mourners at Queen Elizabeth's Memorial in Ed…
'The View': Sherri Shepherd Says Meghan McCain Was Most Disappoi…
Rosie O'Donnell Broke Abstinence Streak After Meeting New Girlfr…
JoJo Siwa Reveals Bald Spot Is From 'Dance Moms' Stress
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Still Want a Baby Amid Roc…
Patrick Dempsey’s Kids ‘Freaked Out’ Over His Silver Hair Transf…
'Sister Wives' Premiere: Kody's Reveals Biggest Fear About Chris…
‘The Bachelorette: Men Tell All’: Rachel Reacts to Meatball’s Me…
Todd and Julie Chrisley have been granted a sentencing delay in their tax fraud case. The Chrisley Knows Best stars are now scheduled to be sentenced in an Atlanta courtroom on Nov. 21, according to a new legal document obtained by ET.
Back in June, the couple was found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Todd and Julie could face up to 30 years in jail for the conviction and were originally scheduled to receive their sentencing on Oct. 6.
The shift comes after Todd and Julie motioned for a new trial and acquittal in August, claiming that their initial trial was "fundamentally unfair."
In that legal filing, Todd and Julie argued that an IRS Revenue officer "lied" in her testimony about the Chrisleys owing taxes "when she knew no taxes were due." They claimed that those statements had the effect of "falsely painting the Chrisleys as untruthful, likely to commit other forms of fraud, and evading the tax payments alleged in the indictment."
They also accused the court of admitting "substantial volumes of evidence at trial which were obtained in violation of the Fourth Amendment," citing financial documents they say were "unlawfully seized" by Georgia's Department of Revenue and initially suppressed by the court. The filing goes on to accuse the court of failing to "properly enforce its suppression order" by allowing some of said documentation to be admitted into evidence.
Additionally, in their request for an acquittal, documents claimed there was no evidence that Julie "participated in any of the specifically alleged bank frauds." It also claimed that there was no sufficient evidence to prove that Todd and Julie were involved in bank fraud, wire fraud, tax evasion or conspiracy to defraud the United States.
RELATED CONTENT:
Todd, Julie Chrisley Say Their Marriage Is 'Strongest' It's Ever Been
Lindsie Chrisley Clarifies Why She and Dad Todd Chrisley Reconciled
Todd Chrisley on Son Handling Negative Comments After Guilty Verdict
Savannah Chrisley Opens Up About 'Storm' of Her Parents' Conviction
Todd and Julie Chrisley Break Their Silence Following Guilty Verdict
Savannah Chrisley Speaks Out After Parents' Tax Fraud Conviction