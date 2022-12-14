When it comes to 10-year-old Chloe, Todd and Julie Chrisley are making their stance known.

In the latest episode of their Chrisley Confessions podcast, the couple discussed their relationship with Chloe's biological mother, Angela Johnson, after Angela suggested seeking custody of Chloe following the Chrisleys' conviction in their tax fraud case.

"It's ironic that her biological mother would come forward now when she has not been in her life since 2015. Angela Johnson surrendered her parental rights on March of 2017, and we never heard from her again. Chloe was legally adopted by myself and by Julie. She is legally our child. We will be the ones who decide, if and when the time comes, as to who will be her caregiver. We're not going to discuss who that's going to be, because we don't owe that to the world and that's our private matters. At the end of the day, Chloe's family is who Chloe has been raised with," Todd said of Chloe, his biological granddaughter and the daughter of his eldest son, Kyle.

Todd and Julie have long considered Chloe their daughter after adopting her as a young child, and while the couple are facing hard times after being sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison, Todd said he and his wife plan to keep Chloe's life as "unaltered" as possible amid their legal woes.

"Chloe is a very bright, intelligent, charismatic, funny, beautiful child, who has a heart of compassion. Her life is going to be as unaltered as it possibly can be based on what Julie and I have the ability to control," he continued.

As for Angela, Todd continued to claim that she no rights to her biological daughter after surrendering her rights to the 10-year-old back in 2017.

"Angela Johnson, she literally surrendered her rights to her child. She did this in front of a judge. The judge explained to her, 'You understand what you're doing? You understand that you're surrendering the rights to your child?' And then explained that she had x amount of days to come back in and rescind that. [The judge] asked her in the hearing that day, 'Has anyone promised you anything financial? Has anyone threatened you?' The answer to all of that is no and that's in writing," He claimed. "It's in a court document. We're not posting court documents because they are supposed to be private."

"Just so the record is very, very clear," Todd added, "Angela Johnson has no rights to Chloe. Her rights were terminated. She has been legally adopted."

Todd also claimed that he and Julie have tried to have a relationship with Angela and even provided her with housing, a car and money to go to nursing school.

"We tried to do the right thing with Angela. We provided her housing for her to get on her feet at some point when she was homeless. I did not want to have to say to Chloe when she was 18 years old that I allowed her mother to be in the streets. I did not owe this to her mother. I did not owe this to go out here and provide housing for her. All the woman had to do was pay the $258 a month in the HOA fee for the condo we bought for her to live in until Chloe was 18 years old. At that point, the condo would've reverted back to Chloe and Chloe could've done whatever she wanted to with it," Todd claimed. "She could've allowed Angela to live there or she could've sold it and done what she wanted to with the money. The woman would not even pay the $258 a month. I've given this woman money to go to school for nursing, only to find out that she never completed any of it. She was just using us for the money."

Todd also alleged that when Angela did have joint custody of Chloe, she rarely showed up to pick up her daughter, prompting the pair to move forward with the legal adoption.

"When she didn't have a car in the initial beginning, when we got joint custody of Chloe with Angela, Angela didn't have a car that would get her back and forth. We bought her a car, a Toyota Prius, and gave it to her free and clear for her to be able to meet Julie every other week in Commerce, which was halfway, Commerce, Georgia. She wouldn't show up half the time. She would never even call and tell us that she wasn't showing up," he claimed. "Julie would drive that hour and a half there, sit and wait in the parking lot for 45 minutes. She wouldn't answer the phone. We didn't know anything. And then I would tell Julie, 'Bring her back home.' That's what prompted us to move forward with the adoption."

Todd continued, "Angela terminated her rights voluntarily. She was threatened. She wasn't coerced. And then for me to see... that she's now trying to squeeze out five minutes of fame out of herself to put herself back out here. What she needs to do is spend more time trying to find a better wig and less time trying to go out here and get more time on the camera."

He also addressed Angela directly, and claimed that all their communication with her over the years has been documented and will be "released" if need be.

"I know you listen to this, Angela. What you need to do is understand that I have retained every text message, and so does Julie, with any communication that we've ever had with you. We have not released those, but if we need to we will. That's just drawing our line in the sand," Todd alleged. "You have had no relationship with Chloe. She does not have any relationship with you. You've never reached out to talk to her. You've never sent her a Christmas gift or a birthday gift. You've never done anything for her."

ET has reached out to Angela for comment.

Todd's strong stance on Chloe and any reported custody battle over the 10-year-old, comes after Angela gave an emotional interview to TMZ, in which she spoke about the reasons why custody for Chloe should be reverted back to her. She said the wheels are in motion but claimed this isn't the first time she's thought about going through with regaining custody.

"As of right now, I hadn't filed any legal papers but I am in the process of getting some legal papers filed so I can go back to court and get Chloe back home," Angela told the outlet.

Angela claimed she had been at a standstill over filing legal papers because she was "trying to figure out where they'd end up in court because [the Chrisleys] live in two or three different states."

In an emotional plea, Angela is adamant that Chloe "deserves to be home" and claims she was cut out of Chloe's life.

"I've held back for so long to try to patiently do it," said Angela about fighting for custody while choking back tears. "And I don't think it's right for them to pretend that I don't exist and just say, 'Oh, we're just going to let Savannah get her.' That don't make sense."

In response to reports about Chloe, the Chrisleys' rep told ET in a statement, "Todd and Julie are saddened by the unfortunate and misleading narrative currently being portrayed in the media regarding Chloe."

Angela also shared her feelings about Savannah Chrisley saying she could end up with custody of her 16-year-old brother, Grayson, as well as Chloe.

"As far as Savannah goes with Chloe, I don’t think it’s right because, at the end of the day, I’m her biological mom," Angela said. "I was cut out of her life. I didn’t walk away from her. I was pushed out of her life and they wanted me to forget about Chloe. And they wanted Chloe to forget about me like I don’t exist."

She continued, "The reason why I feel like Chloe should be home is she has family back home. My whole side of the family she won’t even remember because she’s been away for six years almost. That’s not right."

Angela also said she never understood why she and the Chrisleys shared custody of Chloe.

"I would have never kept her from seeing them," Angela added.

Angela said Chloe ultimately should come live with her and her two other children.

For more on the Chrisley family, check out the video below.

