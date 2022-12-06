Todd and Julie Chrisley's Son Grayson Explains Why He'll Never Watch the Family's Reality Show
Todd and Julie Chrisley's Son Grayson Reveals Why He'll Never Wa…
Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison’s Cause of Death Confirm…
Jenna Ortega Wants ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 to Be 'Darker' (Exclusiv…
Prince Harry Says Royal Family Planted Stories About Meghan Mark…
Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' Actress, Dead at 71
Jake Flint, Country Singer, Dead at 37 Just Hours After Marrying…
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Gets Emotional About Blake Shelton's R…
Ryan Reynolds on How His Kids Feel to Be Expecting a New Sibling…
Remembering Kirstie Alley: John Travolta, Ted Danson and More Pa…
Ashton Kutcher’s Twin Brother Admits Jealousy of Actor’s Success…
Brandi Carlile Recalls How Amy Grant Supported Her After Coming …
Candace Cameron Bure 'Upset' With Jodie Sweetin for Disagreeing …
‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Accuses Kody of Using Her for Money
Savannah Chrisley Gets Emotional Amid Parents Todd and Julie's P…
Candace Cameron Bure Defends Herself Against 'Traditional Marria…
‘GMA’ Taking Co-Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Off the Air Is …
T.J. Holmes Involved in Years-Long Affair With ‘GMA’ Producer Pr…
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Temporarily Taken Off ‘Good Morning A…
Grayson Chrisley is opening up about never having watched his family's reality TV show, Chrisley Knows Best.
The 16-year-old son of Todd and Julie Chrisley recently sat down with his sister, Savannah Chrisley, for an episode of her podcast, Unlocked, and explained the fairly simple reason that he's "never watched on episode" of the popular reality series.
"I don't think it's interesting," Grayson said with a shrug, while Savannah laughed. "I mean, I don't like it, but apparently people do... I haven't even watched myself on TV."
When asked about growing up in front of the cameras, Grayson admitted, "I don't know anything different."
"I mean, I didn't really understand what was going on, because I was like, 'I don't really have a choice.' I had fun with it because I didn't understand it," he recalled. "The older I got, the more I was like, 'Oh, I gotta do this.'"
"I thought it was cool, but the cool wears off a little bit," he added.
Grayson and Savannah didn't go into detail about the legal situation facing their parents -- who were recently sentenced to spend a combined total of more than 19 years in prison for tax fraud -- but Savannah shared some thoughts on their perspective on their parents as people.
"We also have to learn just because our parents are our parents doesn’t make them superheroes," she said. "It doesn’t mean they're going to do everything 110 percent. They’re going to mess up. They’re still people. They make mistakes."
Back in September, before Todd and Julie were sentenced, Savannah spoke with ET about how her parents' legal troubles are impacting her.
"This whole legal battle that's been spread across the news, I have had to deal with it from a child’s perspective," she expressed. "I know their hearts and I know the things that they are and are not capable of, and it was just really, really difficult and to not be able to state our truth."
Check out the video below to hear more.
RELATED CONTENT:
Julie Chrisley on Raising 'Our Daughter' Chloe Amid Family Legal Woes
Savannah Chrisley Is Taking Care of Grayson, Chloe After Sentencing
Savannah Chrisley Talks Teenage Suicide Attempt and Mental Health
Todd and Julie Chrisley's Son Grayson Hospitalized After Car Crash