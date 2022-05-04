Following the shocking news of Toddlers & Tiaras alum Kailia Posey's death, her family has shared the cause of her untimely passing at 16 years old.

"Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life," her family told TMZ in a statement. At the time she appeared on the former TLC series at 10 years old, Posey was already a trained contortionist while also competing in pageants. A moment of her grinning on the show has since become a popular GIF.