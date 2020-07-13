Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are leaving Dancing With the Stars as hosts. Bergeron took to Twitter on Monday to reveal that the show would be returning for a 29th season, but that he would be not returning as host.

"Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me," Bergeron wrote. "It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career."

Bergeron added, "I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

ABC and BBC Studios released a joint statement to ET confirming the news, and revealed that Andrews, his longtime co-host, will also be leaving the show.

“Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," the statement explained. "Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

Bergeron's rep also responded in a statement to ET, sharing, "ABC opted not to pick up Tom's option. In the fine tradition of Hollywood cliches, they're 'going in a different direction.'"

The news came as a shock to fans, as Bergeron has been the host of Dancing With the Stars since its premiere in June 2005.

After season 28 concluded last November -- with Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and her pro partner Alan Bersten taking home the Mirrorball trophy -- Bergeron appeared as a costumed contestant on the third season of Fox's The Masked Singer.

