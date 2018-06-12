Tom Brady Puts His Love for Gisele Bundchen on Display by Wearing 'I Heart Gisele' Shirt

Tom Brady sure loves his lady!

The 40-year-old New England Patriots quarterback showed just how fond he is of his wife, Gisele Bundchen, by proudly displaying it on his T-shirt. On Tuesday, Brady took to Instagram to post a pic of himself wearing hot pink pants and a yellow shirt that reads "I love Gisele" while the stunning supermodel poses next to him

"Yes I do! ❤️ Feliz dia dos namorados! Te amo muito! 🇧🇷🌎🎉😍👀💏," the Super Bowl champ wrote alongside the silly shot, which translates to "Happy Valentine's Day! Love you so much," to commemorate Brazilian Valentine's Day, which is on June 12.

The Brazilian stunner also took to her Instagram Story to share a pic of her hubby showing off his shirt. "Te amo Tom," she wrote on the snap. Additionally, she posted a romantic selfie of the two, captioning the shot, "Feliz dia dos namorados ❤."

The couple was last publicly spotted canoodling on the 2018 Met Gala red carpet. Bundchen looked dazzling in a pale yellow Versace gown, while Brady was dapper in a black Versace suit with gold embroidery on the lapel.

