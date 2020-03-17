Tom Brady Says He's Leaving the New England Patriots
Tom Brady said Tuesday that he is leaving the New England Patriots. The legendary quarterback, who has six Super Bowl rings, made the announcement in a series of tweets.
He thanked Patriots fans for their support, but said that his "football journey" will continue "elsewhere."
Brady, 42, is a four-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and three-time league MVP. The 199th pick in the 2000 NFL draft, Brady has been the face of the Patriots for two decades. He did not indicate where he would play next.
"I don't know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career," he wrote.
Contract negotiations between the quarterback and his longtime team came to a head during last off season, leaving Brady without a contract extension. After the Patriots lost in the first round of the playoffs, speculation mounted that Brady might soon leave.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft told ESPN Tuesday that he and Brady discussed his decision only the night before.
"Tommy initiated contact last night and came over. We had a positive, respectful discussion," Kraft said. "It's not the way I want it to end, but I want him to do what is in his best personal interest. After 20 years with us, he has earned that right. I love him like a son."
This story was originally published by CBS News on March 17, 2020 at 9:03 a.m. ET.