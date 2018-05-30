Tom Brady Shares Adorable Photo of Son Rocking His Football Gear

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree!

Tom Brady took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a cute shot of his son, Benjamin, wearing his football gear. The 8-year-old adorably strikes a pose in his dad's helmet and shoulder pads, holding a football in his left hand.

"Benny B and his armour! Class of 2026! ❤️," Brady wrote alongside the photo, while his wife, Gisele Bundchen, commented "Little man," with a couple of heart emojis. The superstar pair are also parents to 5-year-old daughter Vivian, while Brady also shares a 10-year-old son, John, with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan.

Brady recently opened up about his home life during an appearance at the Milken Institute Global Conference earlier this month, where he revealed that Bundchen and their kids are "getting the short end of the stick" amid his focus on football.

"Part of this offseason for me is certainly about still preparing for what's ahead in my next journey, my next mountain to climb with this group of teammates, but it's also [acknowledging] that a lot of people are getting the short end of the stick in my life -- certainly my wife and my kids," he shared, according to ESPN.

"Football is year-round for me. It's a lot of thought, a lot of energy and emotion put into it, but I need to invest in them, too. My kids are 10, 8 and 5. They're not getting younger, so I need to take time so I can be available to them, too," added Brady, who said he plans to play football until his mid 40s. "I've really spent the last two or three months doing those things, and I think I'm really trying to fill my tank up so that when I do go back, I can go back and I think I'll actually be, in my mind, a better player, a better teammate, because I'll be really rejuvenated."

