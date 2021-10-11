Tom Cruise and His Son Connor Make Rare Appearance Together at Baseball Game
Tom Cruise made a rare appearance with his son, Connor, 26, over the weekend. The Mission Impossible actor was spotted at a baseball game in San Francisco on Saturday. Cruise and his son were at Oracle Park for game two of the National League Division Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers when fans noticed the actor in the stands. Fellow actor Danny Glover was also in attendance for the big game.
"All the celebs come out for #NLDS games!! Wonderful to host THE @TomCruise at the @SFGiants v @Dodgers game tonight. Asked him which team he’s rooting for and he gracefully replied, 'I’m a fan of baseball,'" Amy Gutierrez, a reporter for the Giants shared alongside a selfie with Cruise.
Cruise was also captured on the video board, as the Top Gun track "Danger Zone" played in the background.
While it was more of a family affair, the actor chatted it up with a few fans who stopped by his seat during the evening and posed for a couple of selfies.
Connor, Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman's son, rarely makes appearances with his famous parents. In April, Connor shared a glimpse into his personal life during a European fishing trip. It was a first in a series of posts from the Florida native after a bit of a social media hiatus in October 2020.
Connor, an avid fisherman judging by his Instagram account, showed off his big catch to the camera alongside friend and boat captain Jack Vasilaros.
"One bite everybody knows the rules @barstooloutdoors @barstoolsports @hook360 shoutout to everyone who doesn’t want to fish against @hookedforlife in the gulf. Respect to him, best I’ve ever seen. @fountainofyouthfishing #72.05," he wrote.
Cruise and Kidman adopted both Connor and his older sister, 28-year-old Bella, when they were still married. Back in 2018, Kidman shared why she's so private when it comes to her children with Cruise and how she feels about them choosing to be Scientologists like their father.
"I have to protect all those relationships," she told Australia's Who magazine. "I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is."
"They are adults," she added. "They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and, as a mother, it’s my job to love them. And I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe -- that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here."
