Tom Cruise and Alejandro González Iñárritu are making a splash in Spain -- literally.

The Mission: Impossible star and The Revenant director were spotted shirtless in picturesque Mallorca while enjoying a swim at Formentor beach in Pollensa, one of the most famous beaches on the island. The photo, taken Saturday, shows them having an animated conversation but in a super fun way. They're both sporting shorts and wet hair during a swim break. The duo had been aboard a large sailboat enjoying some downtime.

It's unclear at this moment if they're working on a project in Spain, but the outing comes some three months after Deadline reported that Iñárritu was close to inking a deal with Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment for an upcoming as-yet-untitled film starring Cruise.

Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu and Tom Cruise enjoying a swim while sailing in Mallorca. - Joan Llado / GTres / Splash

Iñárritu is set to produce and direct the film. He also co-wrote the script in 2023 with Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolas Giacobone. Cruise is also producing. According to multiple reports, the plot and any other information is being kept under tight wraps.

Whatever the case, this project would mark Iñárritu's first English-language movie since the 2015 action drama, The Revenant, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, which earned Iñárritu an Oscar for Best Director and DiCaprio one for Best Actor. Iñárritu also directed 2014's Birdman, which received Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director.

Tom Cruise and filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu. - Getty

Cruise's collaboration with Iñárritu at Warner Bros. will mark his first with the studio since he struck a lucrative -- albeit, not an exclusive -- deal with the studio back in January, according to The Hollywood Reporter. For the better part of a decade, Cruise has been working on his Mission: Impossible and Top Gun franchises at Paramount.

