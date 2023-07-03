Tom Cruise Turns 61: Inside His $10 Billion Career and Being 'Hollywood's Last Real Movie Star'
Inside Tom Cruise's Rise to Becoming the World's Biggest Movie S…
'Vanderpump Rules': How Ariana Madix Envisions Her Life Post-Sca…
'1000-Lb. Sisters:' Tammy Slaton Shows Major Weight Loss in Firs…
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Robert De Niro's Grandson, Dead at 19
Jackie Miller James, Social Media Influencer, in Coma at 9 Month…
The Weeknd Reacts to ‘The Idol's Cringeworthy Sex Scene Backlash
'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Speaks Out After Husband Ca…
Lindsay Lohan Admits She's Feeling 'Overwhelmed' About Motherhood
Kyle Richards on Rumors About Her Marriage and Upcoming Season o…
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
Mama June Breaks Down in Tears Over Relationship With Her Daught…
Sarah Jessica Parker Says She ‘Missed Out’ on Having a Facelift
Robert Irwin Suffers Snake Bite by Same Species That Once Attack…
Kourtney Kardashian Officially Changes Her Last Name to Barker
Hailey Bieber Says ‘It’s Awful’ Being 'Pitted Against' Selena Go…
Tom Sandoval Clarifies 'Bodyshaming' Comments About Ariana Madix…
Watch Kim Kardashian’s Over-the-Top Driver’s License Photo Shoot…
Rosie O'Donnell Speaks Out in Support of the Menendez Brothers A…
Kathie Lee Gifford Gushes Over Grandson Being Named After Late H…
Tom Cruise turns 61 on Monday, marking more than four decades since he broke on to the Hollywood scene and started his ascension to the mega-famous movie star we know today.
Born on July 3, 1962, in Syracuse, New York, Cruise got his start in bit movie parts before a breakout year in 1983, in which he starred in All the Right Moves, The Outsiders, and his breakthrough hit, Risky Business.
But it was in the 1990s when Cruise began to hit his stride as box office magic. From 1992-96, he made history when he starred in five consecutive movies that grossed $100 million or more in the United States: A Few GoodMen, The Firm, Interview With the Vampire, Mission: Impossible and Jerry Maguire.
His starring role as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossiblehas also been a blockbuster boon. So far, the franchise's six films have grossed over $3 billion worldwide, with the seventh -- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One -- coming to theaters July 12.
"It's unbelievable," Cruise told ET while premiering Dead Reckoning in Rome last month. "I do pinch myself every day.... It's something that I've never taken for granted ... I just feel very privileged."
And then, of course, there's Top Gun. The iconic original flyboy flick was the highest-grossing domestic film in 1986, and when Cruise returned to the role of Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell last year for Top Gun: Maverick, it was a triumph in more ways than one. The film became Cruise's first to earn over a billion dollars worldwide and was a major success for movie theaters just starting to dig their way out of COVID shutdown difficulties.
"I make movies for audiences," the actor told ET. "I work so hard and I think about them the whole time and when you see how excited they are and how much they appreciate it - it's just beautiful."
In total, the man often referred to as "the last true movie star" has made himself a $10 billion career so far -- and he doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.
However, despite the money, and despite the moniker, for Cruise it's all about the craft.
"It's not about being a movie star," he insisted. "It's about being an actor and concentrating on that and finding roles that are going to be a challenge for me... Movie stardom can come and go, but your craft within, you can work forever if you keep working hard at that."
RELATED CONTENT:
Inside Tom Cruise's Rise to Becoming the World's Biggest Movie Star
Tom Cruise Tackles Speedflying in New 'Mission: Impossible' BTS Clip
Tom Cruise Congratulates Harrison Ford on 40 Years of ‘Indiana Jones'