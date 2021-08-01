Everybody needs a hobby! After winning a gold medal at this year's Tokyo Olympics nearly a week ago, Tom Daley stirred up his fan base when he came out to cheer on fellow Olympic athletes -- and get some knitting in.

Daley, 27, was spotted in the stands during the Women's 3m Springboard Final on Day 9 of this year's Olympic Games, and he passed the time between dives knitting something out of pink and purple yarn.

It's hard to tell if it's a scarf, a beanie or some other item of clothing, but the very fact that the accomplished gold medalist busted out hit knitting needles caused absolute delight on social media.

There was also no shortage of love, to the point where it seems that Daley's knitting might truly overshadow his gold medal win in the long run.

While it may come as a surprise to those who are only peripherally familiar with the acclaimed diver, Daley is an avid and very devoted crafter, with an entire Instagram page, @madewithlovebytomdaley, devoted to his creations.

After winning the gold in the Men's Synchronized 10m Platform event -- the first Olympic gold medal in his storied diving career -- he took to Instagram to reveal that he'd knit a small cozy for his treasured medallion, to keep it safe. The knit creation featured the U.K. flag on one side, and the flag of Japan on the other.

"The one thing that has kept me sane throughout this whole process is my love for knitting and crochet and all things stitching," Daley shared. "This morning I made a little cozy for my medal to stop it from getting scratched."

