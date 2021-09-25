Tom Felton Thanks Fans for Their Well Wishes After Collapsing at Golf Tournament
Tom Felton Reacts to Speculation Over Emma Watson Romance, Talks…
Liam Payne Jokes About Zayn Malik's One Direction Exit
Ariana Grande Makes Her Debut on ‘The Voice’ in New Promo, Tom H…
2021 Emmy Awards: Everything to Know About the Ceremony
Kanye West Brings Out Marilyn Manson and DaBaby at 'Donda' Event
Renee Elise Goldsberry on ‘Hamilton’ Emmy Nomination and Nearing…
'CSI: Vegas': Behind the Scenes of Singer Joy Oladokun's Theme R…
'Darcey & Stacey:' Georgi Meets Up With His Ex-Wife in Midseason…
Kim Kardashian Is ‘Open’ to Reconciling With Kanye West (Source)
Kanye West's ‘Donda’: A Breakdown of the Lyrics Seemingly About …
Cardi B and Offset Get Emotional Visiting Schools for Daughter K…
How Prison Matchmaker Chelsea Holmes Helps Inmates Find Love (Ex…
Jennifer Lopez, Diddy, Zoe Saldana and More Stars Shine at Dolce…
Harry & Meghan Considered Outing Royal Family Member Who Made Al…
‘Doogie Kamealoha MD’s Peyton Elizabeth Lee on Which OG Star She…
'A.P. Bio' Season 4 First Look: Patton Oswalt Lets Out Some Stea…
Tom Holland’s Sweet Birthday Message to Zendaya
See Howie Mandel’s Daughter Jackie Crash His ‘AGT’ Interview!
'The Voice': Watch Ariana Grande Make Her Coaching Debut in New …
Tom Felton has left the hospital after collapsing at a golf tournament earlier this week.
A source tells ET, the Harry Potter star is out of the hospital and feeling better. The source adds that Felton is having some back spasms, but doctors say that is normal. Felton also took to Instagram to say a "huge thank you" to all the people who had sent him well wishes. He assured fans that he is "on the mend" and "on the road to recovery" with a sweet tune.
Felton had fans concerned after he was seen being held up by others on the course in Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, on Thursday. A separate source later told ET the actor was dehydrated when he collapsed.
Pro surfer Kelly Slater was golfing with Felton when the incident happened and stayed by his side until help arrived. Felton was then taken to the hospital where he stayed overnight for observation.
Felton just celebrated his birthday on Wednesday.
"33 years done - good lord it’s been so much fun getting here - yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come," he wrote on Instagram. "Thank you all for your love , support & sense of humour - let’s keep a good thing going - to the next 33 xx."
See more on Felton in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Harry Potter's Tom Felton & Bertie Gilbert Have Malfoy Family Reunion
Tom Felton Gives Candid Reaction to Emma Watson Romance Rumors
Tom Felton Honors 'Harry Potter' On-Screen Mom Helen McCrory