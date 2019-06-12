Tom Hanks and Tim Allen are all about spreading that Toy Story magic.

ET's Brooke Anderson was with theToy Story 4 co-stars as they brightened the days of patients at AdventHealth Children’s Hospital in Orlando over the weekend. The actors have been friends for decades, but as they told ET, it's nice to be able to see each other -- and fans -- outside of the VO booth. The kids and their families couldn't have been happier to receive toys, books, games and more from the actors; it turns out meeting Allen and Hanks themselves wasn't the biggest highlight.

"I've done this before, and I get really spooked because the younger boys especially like Buzz Lightyear and they see me and it's like, 'Why's this ugly man talking like Buzz Lightyear?' and it kind of makes them angry, so I'm likely getting a syringe thrown at me," Allen joked.

"I don't know that they actually put in the u-g-l-y word!" Hanks jumped in.

"Are you spelling ugly?" Allen asked with a laugh.

"Well, I don't want to say it!" Hanks confessed.

The pair visited the hospital as part of the Disney Team of Heroes initiative, which supplies gifts to over 445 children's hospitals across the country.

"The fact that we're asked is amazing that they even trust that we should do this," Allen shared of giving back.

"Let's bring the playground to them," Hanks added.

Hanks and Allen's day at AdventHealth Children’s Hospital was just one stop of many as the pair promote Toy Story 4. But they're already thinking about the next installment.

"I'm telling you there will be more because I'm going to demand it," Allen expressed. "I don't want this to end like this, so me -- I will say yeah. I will be a cry baby."

"I think right now nobody thinks there's another place to go," Hanks confessed. "But I would not be surprised if there is somebody two and a half years from now that is going to wake up one morning and say, 'Hey what if we?' And next thing we know we might be called into Stage D at Disney Studios and start all over."

Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21. See more on the film in the video below.

