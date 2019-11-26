Tom Hanks is disappointed in a few Jeopardy! contestants.

The 63-year-old actor stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday and reacted to a viral clip of three Jeopardy! contestants being unable to name him when shown a shot of him in character as Mister Rogers for his new flick, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

"You are kidding me! You are kidding me!" Hanks exclaims after watching the clip. "What? They didn’t even have any wrong [guesses]?"

After suggesting that the contestants should have guessed that he was Woody Harrelson or Mahershala Ali, he jokingly questioned, "What was the name of the category? 'Washed up career choices' for $800? 'Bad casting' for $1,000?"

All three of these contestants should immediately be disqualified for not knowing who Tom Hanks is. #Jeopardypic.twitter.com/rHHvT46pWM — Darwin Brandis (@DTBbyTheSea) November 19, 2019

"I take it as you inhabited that character so beautifully that even they were absorbed instantaneously," Kimmel said.

"I'll take that. Thank you," Hanks said, before quipping, "I think actually they were blinded by the red sweater and couldn't make anything out."

When ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with Hanks, he revealed that, though he was made to look like a carbon copy of Mister Rogers for the project, he and the beloved TV personality didn't have much in common.

"I'm nothing like Fred Rogers in any way, shape or form," Hanks admitted. "Except, I think, I wake up in the morning thinking, 'Hey, it's a nice day. It's a good day today. Let's try and make it a little bit better.'"

While they may not be all that similar, Hanks shared that he learned a lot from Mister Rogers throughout his time on the film.

"When my wife and I are going at it on those rare occasions, when she is letting me know that I'm not really listening to her and I'm trying to establish what the ground rules are [for the argument], when we're going at it like that, one of us will say, 'Well, you know what? You know what, honey? It's good to talk. It's good to say the things we feel,'" Hanks said of his wife of 31 years, Rita Wilson. "And I learned that from Mister Rogers."

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is out now.

