Stepping into the dance shoes of an icon. Tom Holland revealed on Sunday that he will soon be playing the legendary Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic.
During a press event and photocall for Spider-Man: No Way Home in London over the weekend, Holland confirmed casting rumors in an interview with The Associated Press.
"I haven’t read it yet; they haven’t given it to me. [Sony producer Amy Pascal] Facetimed me earlier. I was in the bath...," Holland said of the project. "But I will be playing Fred Astaire."
Holland has a history as a dancer, and made his acting debut in a West End production of Billy Elliot: The Musical in 2008.
Reports of his potential casting as the beloved dance icon first began swirling during a recent GQ interview with Pascal, who said she wanted Holland for the role.
In the same interview, Pascal claimed that Holland would be donning the iconic red-and-blue Spider-Man suit for an entire second trilogy after No Way Home hit theaters.
Holland himself has been hesitant to confirm his possible involvement in future Spider-Man films, however Pascal stated that the 25-year-old English actor would in fact be returning to the franchise.
"We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies," Pascal stated.
Speaking with the AP on Sunday, Holland said he couldn't really comment on Pascal's statements, but reiterated his love for the celebrated Marvel superhero.
"I love this character more than anything. This character has changed my life. I have a relationship with my fans that is so wonderful, I couldn't ask for it to be any better," Holland shared. "But I want to do what's best for the character. If it's time for me to step down and for the next person to step up, I'll do so proudly."
"I'd love to see a more diverse Spider-Man universe, which would be really exciting. And if I could be a part of that -- if I could be the Iron Man to the next young Spider-Man or Spider-Woman -- that'd be great," he added. "But, at the moment, all I have to think about is the character and what's best for Peter Parker."
Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters Dec. 17.
