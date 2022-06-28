Tom Mann Shares Emotional Message to Late Fiancée Dani Hampson After Her Death on Their Wedding Day
The X-Factor star Tom Mann shared a tribute on Sunday to his late fiancée, Dani Hampson, who died at 34 on June 18, which was meant to be the couple’s wedding day.
"There are honestly no words to describe just how much I miss you, Dan," he wrote alongside a photo on Instagram over the weekend. "Forever & always."
Mann had previously written on June 20, "On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle."
"I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don't know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy," he continued, referring to Bowie, the son Mann and Hampson welcomed in 2021. "I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so, so proud."
Hampson’s family also posted their own tributes last week. Her father, Martin Hampson, shared a picture on his Instagram of Dani with Bowie.
"These are words that no parent should ever have to write. Last Saturday our beloved daughter Danielle was taken from us, only hours after what should have been one of the highlights of her life, the day she was to marry the love of her life Tom," Martin wrote.
Her brother also posted to Instagram. "On the 17th June, my beautiful sister Danielle was finally about to marry the love of her life Tom. Tragically, my sister never made it to the wedding. I wanted to have an opportunity to express just what Danielle meant to me and the void she is going to leave in all our lives," he wrote next to a black-and-white photo. "The outpouring of love we have already witnessed is a testament to the wonderful person you were. I wish we could have just one last hug, drink, laugh together and I could have the opportunity to tell you, you were everything to me. I will love you forever, my beautiful sister."
Hampson's cause of death has not been released. Following the news of her death, Mann's comments were flooded with condolences and thoughts from Lewis Capaldi, Ellie Goulding, Emma Bunton of the Spice Girls and more.
