While Tom Petty was best known for his legendary music career, YouTube's upcoming documentary, Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers, will also give fans an intimate look at his humorous side. Ahead of the film's Nov. 11 premiere, ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with Petty's daughter, Adria, about what viewers can expect.

Discussing the never-before-seen footage of her father, Adria says that "it’s really amazing to watch my dad at work."

"I’m in some of the footage and got to go to some of those sessions when younger," she continued. "All those people enjoyed working together. My dad was so full of love and joy and loved being creative so much. You pick up that spirit when you watch this. It’s like getting to visit with him. A bonus ticket to see my dad."

Adria went on to share that not even she knew her dad was documenting things all these years. "My dad was notoriously private," she said. "We had all been living private lives up until he passed away. He was very strict of not showing the process or candid stuff."

As for what fans will see when they watch this film, Adria opened up about her dad's true personality.

"My dad loved people and bringing the best out in people," she explained. "He was rigorous about his craft. He was working with Rick Rubin, which is incredible. Dear friend and incredible man and artist. It’s so cool to see them starting a relationship that was then a legendary musical moment."

Adria admitted that she misses "everything" about her dad, who died in October 2017, and is glad that this documentary highlights his sense of humor.

"In this movie, you see him laughing and joking around. He’s the funniest person on this earth," she said. "I miss seeing my daughter with him. Still have him in my contacts because I want to call him. I am just proud of him."

"He would’ve loved this documentary," Adria continued. "He would’ve been so blown away that we even found this."

Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers premieres Nov. 11 on YouTube.

