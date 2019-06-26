Toni Braxton's Niece's Cause of Death Revealed

Nearly two months after the passing of Toni Braxton's niece, Lauren Braxton, her cause of death has been determined.

A representative of the medical examiner's office in Maryland tells ET the 24-year-old's death was caused by heroin and fentanyl intoxication. The manner of death is undetermined.

Law enforcement officers found Lauren unresponsive in her home on April 29. She was then pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

Lauren's father -- Toni's younger brother, Michael Conrad Braxton Jr. -- told TMZ at the time that her death was related to a heart condition.

A rep for the Braxton family told ET at the time, "We ask that you please respect the Braxton family's privacy in this time of sadness and loss."

Aside from Toni, Lauren is also survived by her aunts Traci, Towanda, Trina and Tamar. Trina shared a picture of Lauren on Instagram the day after her passing, memorializing her niece.

"God sent me another angel!" Trina wrote. "Rest in Heaven Lauren 'LoLo' Braxton."

Toni herself shared a tribute mourning the loss with an Instagram post that included a photo of herself and Lauren.

"R.I.P to my amazing niece Lauren 'Lo Lo' Braxton...I'm still in disbelief and so very heartbroken," she wrote. "Love you...always auntie 'Te Te.'"

