While some of the biggest stars of Broadway walked the red carpet at this year's Tony Awards on Sunday, the show's commitment to inclusivity and celebration of pride was on full display.

The event paid tribute to Pride Month with a beautiful rainbow floral wall that lined the carpet outside Radio City Music Hall in New York City, which brought a vibrant energy to all the guests who posed for photos in front of the prismatic backdrop.

ET's Denny Directo and CBS special correspondent Montego Glover spoke with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who was once again responsible for creating the look and artistic direction of the event's red carpet, about the striking design and how it came to be.

"It was my daughter's idea," Wintour said, referring to her daughter, Bee Shaffer. "I was going to do lilac and purple, and she said, 'No, just go for the stripes.' And she was right."

Wintour once again turned to designer Raul Avila -- who has famously worked with Wintour as the event designer for the Met Gala for over a decade -- to craft the long, colorful floral wall, and the work that went into it was immense.

"We've tried all sorts of different widths, and we ended up with his. They're all spray painted by hand, all 22,000 roses."

Avila also took to Instagram to share a close-up snapshot of the incredible display, writing, "The 2019 Tony Awards have begun and we are so Proud! This rainbow-hued red Capet is in honor of World Pride, hosted this year by New York City in conjunction with NYC Pride."

For Wintour, this year has been particularly exciting when it comes to Broadway performances, and their efforts to address the important social issues of our time.

"I think this has been an exceptional season," Wintour marveled. "With so many important plays and so much support for the LGBT community."

