Tony Lewis, Lead Singer of The Outfield, Dead at 62

Rock n' roll has lost another one of its own. On Monday, Tony Lewis of The Outfield died "unexpectedly" near London. He was 62.

The news was announced on both the singer's Twitter and Instagram pages. "It is with great sadness and sorrow to announce that Tony Lewis has unexpectedly passed away. He was a beautiful soul who touched so many lives with his love, his spirit, and his music," read the message. "He loved his fans dearly and enjoyed every opportunity he had when meeting all of you. Please respect the family's privacy during this difficult time."

Lewis was the lead singer and bassist of The Outfield, a British band that also included guitarist John Spinks -- who died of cancer in 2014 -- and drummer Alan Jackman.

The band is best known for their '80s hit, "Your Love," which reached no. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

After The Outfield broke up, Lewis began work as a solo artist and released an album in 2018 titled Out of the Darkness.

Lewis, who was born Dec.21, 1957 on the East End of London, is survived by his wife of 35 years, Carol, daughters Gemma and Rosie, and his three grandchildren.

