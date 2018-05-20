Tonya Harding Says Just Making It to the 'DWTS' Finals Is a Win For Her (Exclusive)

For Tonya Harding, competing on Dancing With the Stars has never been about winning -- it's been about redemption and showing the world a side of herself most people haven't seen.

As the abbreviated all-athletes season of DWTS enters the finals -- with Harding going head-to-head against NFL star Josh Norman and Olympian Adam Rippon, the 47-year-old former figure skater tells ET that making this far has been a victory all in itself.

"I had no idea that I had it in me to get this far," Harding told ET during rehearsals for the upcoming DWTS finals. "It's because of America. Standing up, standing for us, standing for me it's truly an amazing journey and I just thank everybody who is voting for us."

Harding has been trying her hardest over the last three weeks of competition, alongside her pro partner, Sasha Farber, and are fourth in terms of total over-all points with 95 out of a possible 110.

Their combined score is actually eight points lower than that of figure skater Mirai Nagasu and her partner, Alan Bersten, however, the 25-year-old Bronze medalist didn't make it through the semi-finals, while Harding and Farber moved on.

Farber joined Harding while she chatted with ET, and explained why he thinks fans have supported her all the way into the finals.

"I think that the possibilities are endless for Tonya, she's proven herself so many times," Farber shared. "And it's so nice to have America in her corner… she's a new ray of sunshine and she's a bright energy and I'm excited for what's to come."

For Tonya, getting the chance to compete and show America who she really is has given her the opportunity to "walk tall."

"I can hold my head up high. I don't have [feel] like someone's gonna come around the corner and say something to me that's negative," Harding shared. "I know there will always be those people, but that's OK."

Harding and Farber -- who have thus far wowed the judges with a Foxtrot, a Quickstep and a Rumba -- will be showing off their skills with a Viennese Waltz during the show's season finale, and Harding promised," I'm bringing everything I got."

The Dancing With the Stars: Athletes season finale airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

--Reporting by Angelique Jackson

