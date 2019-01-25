'Top Chef' Star Fatima Ali Dies at 29

Fatima Ali has died.

The 29-year-old Top Chef alum died on Friday after a battle with cancer. Ali was diagnosed with a form of bone cancer called Ewing's sarcoma in 2017. In early 2018, she was declared cancer-free, only to find out in September that the rare form of cancer had returned.

Aliza Raza shared the devastating news on Instagram.

"Fatima Ali (Chef Fati!) and her brave battle with cancer ended today," Raza wrote. "Known for her win on Top Chef, but even more for her dynamic personality and hilarious wit, the young chef inspired thousands across borders. Please recite a special prayer for her and her loved ones. May she rest in power💔 #cheffati #f**kcancer"

Bruce Kalman, who competed with Ali on season 15 of Top Chef, also posted a message following her death.

"It’s with a heavy heart we say goodbye to Fatima Ali today, as she has lost her battle with cancer," he wrote. "I will miss you Fati, and you will be in my heart forever. I’ll always remember the great times we had, especially our interview during the tailgating episode discussing football, stadiums, and Taylor Swift. Much love, Bruce 😘 #f**kcancer #cheffati #topchef #friends #family #itsnotfair"

