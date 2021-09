Nearly a year and a half after COVID-19 forced movie theaters to shut their doors and studios to reshuffle and redate their slates, the increased concerns around the Delta variant is delaying a new wave of movies, despite theaters reopening amid our ongoing pandemic.

You'll have to wait until 2022 to see Tom Cruise on the big screen, as ET can confirm Paramount has postponed the release of Top Gun: Maverick until Memorial Day and Mission: Impossible 7 until Fall 2022. Sony's Ghostbusters: Afterlife, however, is not only keeping its upcoming release date but moving up one week to take over the weekend Top Gun vacated.

Below, ET has compiled a guide to keep track of all the changing release dates:

Antlers

Original release date: April 17, 2020

New release date: October 29, 2021

Avatar 2

Original release date: Dec. 17, 2021

New release date: Dec. 16, 2022

The Batman

Original release date: Oct. 1, 2021

New release date: March 4, 2022

Black Adam

Original release date: Dec. 22, 2021

New release date: July 29, 2022

Bob's Burgers

Original release date: July 17, 2020

New release date: TBA

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Original release date: November 13, 2020

New release date: TBA

Death on the Nile

Original release date: Oct. 9, 2020

New release date: Feb. 11, 2022

Deep Water

Original release date: Nov. 13, 2020

New release date: Jan. 14, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Original release date: May 7, 2021

New release date: March 25, 2022

Dungeons & Dragons

Original release date: Nov. 19, 2021

New release date: May 7, 2022

Dune

Original release date: Dec. 18, 2020

New release date: Oct. 22, 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max

Eternals

Original release date: Nov. 6, 2020

New release date: Nov. 5, 2021

The Flash

Original release date: June 3, 2022

New release date: Nov. 4, 2022

The French Dispatch

Original release date: July 24, 2020

New release date: Oct. 22, 2021

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Original release date: July 10, 2021

New release date: Nov. 19, 2021

Halloween Kills

Original release date: Oct. 16, 2020

New release date: Oct. 15, 2021

Halloween Ends

Original release date: Oct. 15, 2021

New release date: Oct. 14, 2022

Jackass Forever

Original release date: July 2, 2021

New release date: Feb. 4, 2022

John Wick: Chapter 4

Original release date: May 21, 2021

New release date: May 27, 2022

Jurassic World: Dominion

Original release date: June 11, 2021

New release date: June 10, 2022

The King's Man

Original release date: Feb. 14, 2020

New release date: Dec. 22, 2021

King Richard

Original release date: Nov. 25, 2020

New release date: Nov. 19, 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max

The Last Duel

Original release date: Dec. 25

New release date: Oct. 15, 2021

Last Night in Soho

Original release date: Sept. 25, 2020

New release date: Oct. 22, 2021

Man from Toronto

Original release date: Nov. 20, 2020

New release date: Jan. 14, 2022

The Many Saints of Newark

Original release date: Sept. 25, 2020

New release date: Oct. 1, 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max

The Marvels

Original release date: July 8, 2022

New release date: Nov. 11, 2022

The Matrix: Resurrections

Original release date: May 21, 2021

New release date: Dec. 22, 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Original release date: July 3, 2020

New release date: July 1, 2022

Mission: Impossible 7

Original release date: July 23, 2021

New release date: Sept. 30, 2022

Mission: Impossible 8

Original release date: Aug. 5, 2022

New release date: Nov. 4, 2022

Morbius

Original release date: July 31, 2020

New release date: Jan. 21, 2022

No Time to Die

Original release date: April 10, 2020

New release date: Oct. 8, 2021

Ron's Gone Wrong

Original release date: Feb. 26, 2021

New release date: Oct. 22, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Original release date: Feb. 12, 2021

New release date: Sept. 3, 2021

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Original release date: Nov. 4, 2022

New release date: June 2, 2023

Sing 2

Original release date: July 2, 2021

New release date: Dec. 22, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Original release date: July 16, 2021

New release date: Dec. 17, 2021

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2

Original release date: April 8, 2022

New release date: Oct. 7, 2022

The Tiger's Apprentice

Original release date: Feb. 11, 2022

New release date: Feb. 10, 2023

Thor: Love and Thunder

Original release date: Nov. 5, 2021

New release date: May 6, 2022

Top Gun: Maverick

Original release date: June 24, 2020

New release date: May 27, 2022

Uncharted

Original release date: March 5, 2021

New release date: Feb. 11, 2022

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Original release date: Oct. 2, 2020

New release date: Oct. 15, 2021

West Side Story

Original release date: Dec. 18, 2020

New release date: Dec. 10, 2021

The 355

Original release date: Jan. 15, 2021

New release date: January 14, 2022

RELATED CONTENT:

Tom Cruise Stands by His COVID-19 Rant to 'Mission: Impossible 7' Crew

Christopher Nolan Reacts to Warner Bros./HBO Max Deal (Exclusive)

'Matrix 4' and More WB Movies Will Also Debut on HBO Max in 2021