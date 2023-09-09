Topher Grace's wife is speaking out after her husband's That '70s Show co-star Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison following his rape conviction.

Ashley Hinshaw took to her Instagram Story on Friday and posted a message of support to all sexual assault victims. "To every rape victim that is [re-traumatized] by witnessing society debate and focus their attention on what is going to happen to the RAPIST...I see you," she wrote over a photo of trees on a clear and sunny day.

While Hinshaw never mentioned Masterson by name, the message came on the same day it was revealed that Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Giovanni Ribisi, William Baldwin and many others wrote letters to the judge in an effort to get her to show Masterson mercy prior to his sentencing.

Kutcher and Kunis leaned on their long history and friendship with Masterson, whom the couple referred to as "a role model" with "exceptional character."

Rupp, who played Kitty Forman on the hit Fox sitcom, and Smith, who played Red Forman, also vouched for Masterson's character, which is seemingly what Hinshaw was calling out on her Instagram Story.

Kutcher and Kunis, for example, wrote about Masterson's "unwavering commitment to discouraging the use of drugs." But as ET previously reported, Masterson was accused of drugging the drinks of the women who claimed he raped them at his home in the Hollywood Hills. Before long, the actor who portrayed Steven Hyde on That '70s Show was found guilty of forcible rape against two women who were also former members of the Church of Scientology.

At his sentencing hearing, Masterson remained stoic during the reading of victim impact statements. Following his sentencing, Masterson was taken into custody and housed "in a single man cell," where safety checks are conducted approximately every half hour.

Masterson's attorney plans to appeal the sentencing.

