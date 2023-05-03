Tori Bowie, Olympic Gold Medalist, Dead at 32

Tori Bowie, American track star and three-time Olympic medalist, has died, officials said Wednesday. She was 32.

Icon Management, Inc., the agency that represented Bowie, initially announced the news in a tweet. Sports officials have since acknowledged Bowie's death as well.

"We're devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away," the agency said. "We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We're truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."

Bowie was found Tuesday in her Florida home, according to the Associated Press. No cause of death was given by her management company, Team USA or the Olympics in individual statements grieving the loss on Wednesday.

"We join our friends at USA Track & Field and across the Olympic community in mourning the passing of 3x Olympic medalist Tori Bowie," Team USA wrote on Twitter. "She was an admired friend, teammate, and a great representative of Team USA. We send our sincere condolences to all who know and loved her."

In a statement citing the tweet from Bowie's management agency, The Olympics praised the decorated sprinter, who won three medals at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio and became a two-time world champion runner, taking home the gold in both the 100 meter race and relay at the 2017 World Championships in London.

"Shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Olympic gold medallist Tori Bowie," International Olympics Committee President Thomas Bach said in a statement responding to her death. "In this moment of grief, let me express my heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. The sports world has lost a true champion."

Born in Sand Hill, Mississippi, Bowie competed on her college track and field team at the University of Mississippi, becoming a two-time NCAA champion in the long jump event, before launching her professional athletic career. She traveled to Rio as a member of Team USA for the 2016 Summer Olympics, ultimately winning the silver medal in the 100 meter dash and the bronze medal in the 200 meter dash, as well as a gold medal alongside her teammates for the 100 meter relay.

This story was originally published by CBS News on May 3, 2023.

