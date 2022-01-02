Tori Spelling Spends New Year's Eve Without Husband Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling rang in 2022 with her children by her side. Spelling took to Instagram over the weekend to share several holiday snaps alongside her five kids, Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4 as they vacationed in snowy Lake Arrowhead, California.

"Happy New Year’s Eve 2021…The kiddos and I were so excited to continue our family tradition since my oldest were babies," Spelling wrote Friday, next the photo of her and her kids at the lakeside resort. "Love you @lakearrowheadresortandspa! My parents used to bring my brother and I here growing up. I wanted my kids to continue that tradition. I can’t wait for my kids to bring their kids here one day! Thx @liammcdermott2007 for taking an awesome pic ❤️❄️"

The next day, Spelling shared more of her family's holiday tradition, which included some sledding in the snow with her kids.

"My 5 little cuties snowbound…In Lake Arrowhead Village. Same pic I’ve taken for 13 years. Love my big beautiful family," Spelling said. "They teach me everyday how to be the human I want to be. Love you Liam @liammcdermott2007, Stella @stella_mcdermott08 , Hattie, Finn, and Beau. #newyear2022 #familytime,"

One person who was notably missing from Spelling's family photos was her husband, Dean McDermott. While there's been plenty of speculation about their strained marriage, McDermott took to Instagram to explain his absence, telling his followers that he was "sick as a dog" with pneumonia.

"Happy New year Everyone!!! I’m down but not out!! Pneumonia sucks, but I’m not going to let it dampen my spirits!!," he captioned the clip. "I hope your 2022 is full of love, light and prosperity. Much love to you all. ❤️❤️."

McDermott was also missing from the family's Christmas card. In the card Spelling shared to Instagram, Spelling posed alongside her five children in the holiday photo which she said was from "Tori & Family."

When one commenter wrote, "Dean must be 'working' out of town and couldn’t get home in time for the annual Christmas picture. 😉🙄," Spelling replied, "Fact: @imdeanmcdermott was filming his new feature film in Canada 🇨🇦."

McDermott's absence comes just weeks after a source told ET that the couple are struggling.

"Tori and Dean do things as a family for the sake of their kids and live in the same house but sleep in separate rooms," the source said. "Tori is more vocal about what goes on between them, and Dean is just completely checked out."

Adding that the couple is "very much struggling," the source noted that it's McDermott's continued alleged infidelities that have hurt the marriage most.

"Dean has been caught in so many lies and infidelities over the years and Tori is just over it," the source continued. "Dean does not want to get divorced because of financial reasons, and Tori doesn't want to for the sake of their family."

