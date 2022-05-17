What would you do to make it big? That’s what two friends and rising artists (Abby Quinn and Alexxis Lemire) have to decide in Torn Hearts, the upcoming Paramount horror film about the mental and physical torment they suffer after seeking out their musical idol.

Ahead of the film’s debut, ET has an exclusive clip of the two singers recording a new song with Nashville country music legend and now reclusive Harper Dutch (Katey Sagal).

The a cappella performance sets the unsettling tone for the female-led project from director Brea Grant, which sees the two friends realizing that they got more than what they bargained for from their visit. The longer they stay, the more quickly things get out of control as the duo’s dream of becoming Nashville’s next country stars hangs in the balance.

In addition to Sagal, who previously showed off her a cappella skills in Pitch Perfect 2, Quinn and Lemire, Torn Hearts also stars Joshua Leonard and Shiloh Fernandez.

Torn Hearts is available on Digital starting May 20.

