Tory Lanez has been ordered to stay away from Megan Thee Stallion. The LA District Attorney's Office confirms to ET that a protective order with stay away provisions was issued against Tory for Megan, and that his arraignment is delayed until Nov. 18.

The order was determined during the 28-year-old rapper's first Los Angeles court hearing for his felony assault charge. Lanez, who appeared by phone, must stay at least 100 yards away from Megan, per Variety. He was also ordered to surrender any guns he owns. He is also not allowed to obtain any firearms or ammunition. The court also set his bail at $190,000.

Last week, the "Say It" rapper was charged with assaulting Megan during the alleged shooting incident in the Hollywood Hills in July. Lanez was charged with a felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, a felony count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and for personal use of a firearm.

The rapper later responded to the charges in a tweet last Friday, saying via emoji that "time will tell."

"The truth will come to the light ... I have all faith in God to show that," he continued. "Love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart ... a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u."

The counts stem from an incident that allegedly occurred after an argument between Megan and Lanez while they were riding together in an SUV.

After Megan exited the vehicle, Lanez is accused of shooting at her several times and allegedly wounding her in her feet.

Megan Thee Stallion Says She Underwent Surgery for Gunshot Wounds in Tory Lanez Incident



