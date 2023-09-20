Tory Lanez is beginning his 10-year sentence in North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, and posed for his mug shot on Tuesday to make the beginning of his time.

Lanez was sentenced on Aug. 8 by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David Herriford, seven months after Lanez was convicted on Dec. 23, on charges related to shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet three years ago.

Lanez was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm; discharging a firearm with gross negligence, and carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle; along with allegations that he personally used a firearm and inflicted great bodily injury.

Lanez appeared stoic in the mug shot, which was released on Wednesday.

CDCR/MEGA

The rapper is currently appealing to overturn his conviction over the shooting and previously requested to stay out of prison as he awaits the appeal decision.

However, on Sept. 14, Judge Herriford denied the bail motion, citing the "violent felony" Lanez was convicted of, Lanez's "history of violating court orders."

After his request for bail release was denied, the rapper was transferred from Los Angeles County Jail to North Kern State Prison. He is expected to spend three to six months at the medium-security prison before being transferred to a long-term facility to serve the rest of his sentence.

Although Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison, Judge Herriford gave him a 305-day credit for time served.

