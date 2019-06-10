Nearly 25 years after the original film came out, Toy Story 4 will hit theaters on June 20, and the film's original stars are naming their favorite installment in the series.

“Tom [Hanks] and I said, [after] 25 years of this -- still number one is my favorite because it was number one, but boy have these guys expanded the story,” Tim Allen said, while chatting with ET alongside costars Hanks, Keanu Reeves, Christina Hendricks, Tony Hale and Annie Potts.

“This one got real emotional up front,” Allen also said about the fourth installment of the popular films. “I thought it was a risky move and it paid off. It gives emotion right at the start then it stems off. All the new toys are better than some of the old toys. Not better -- they’re just fresh and it’s great and the story just climbs.”

“Overall, it’s stunning to look at,” he continued. “The animation quality itself is so beautiful -- the antique store, the level of detail in the toys.”

Those new toys include Duke Caboom, voiced by Reeves, and Forky, voiced by Hale.

But why is what appears to be a spork (a cross between a spoon and a fork) called Forky?



“He’s kind of a bit of an existential crisis himself because he knows he’s a spork, but then he’s called Forky,” Hale said.

“I think we all said, ‘Why isn’t he called Sporky?’” Hanks added. “They said, ‘It’s a big thing we were talking about it.’”

Regardless of the character’s name, chances are it will soon be iconic in the Toy Story world. With original characters, Woody (Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Allen), seen in toy stores and theme parks around the globe, Hanks reflected on how “powerful” the toys have become.



“My daughter, who’s in her thirties, burst into tears because she realized that some version of her dad is going to be at Disneyland for the rest of eternity,” Hanks said. “You don’t discount that. That’s a powerful thing.”

See more Toy Story 4 below.

