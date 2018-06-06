Trace Adkins, Melissa Joan Hart and More Honor Veterans at Wounded Warrior Project Courage Awards

The stars came together for a good cause!

Trace Adkins, Melissa Joan Hart and Bachelorette alum Luke Pell are just a few of the famous faces who stepped out for the Wounded Warrior Project Courage Awards and Benefit Dinner in New York City on May 31. ET teamed up with the organization for a special night that recognizes injured veterans for their service to their country, their commitment to staying connected with other warriors, and giving back to the community.

"Why is it so important to support our vets? They have done so much to support us," Adkins, who has been a longtime supporter of the organization, told ET backstage.

"There are people right now, as we speak, in harm's way defending our freedom," Pell shared.

Andrew Coughlan, one of the over half million veterans and their families whose lives have been improved by Wounded Warrior Project, was presented with the George C. Lang Courage Award at the event, and encouraged others to support veterans. "If you're in the position to hire a warrior, give them an opportunity," he said.

"They served our country and now we need to serve them," Hart added.