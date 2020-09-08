Tracee Ellis Ross is taking on an iconic sitcom. The 47-year-old actress took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that she's participating in an all-Black rendition of The Golden Girls, which will air on Zoom Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Ross shared the exciting news by posting a video of an original photo from the show, which ran from 1985 to 1992 and starred Betty White as Rose, Bea Arthur as Dorothy, Rue McClanahan as Blanche and Estelle Getty as Sophia.

In the video, the faces of the older women slowly morph to reveal Ross, as well as Alfre Woodard, Sanaa Lathan and Regina King in their places.

From the women's placement in the photo, it appears that Ross will play Rose, Woodard will play Sophia, Lathan will play Blanche and King will play Dorothy.

Gina Prince-Bythewood has been tapped to direct the virtual event, which will be hosted by Lena Waithe.

The virtual watch party, which is encouraging participation in the upcoming election and supporting the organization Color of Change, will take place Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET. You can sign up to watch here.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Tracee Ellis Ross Speaks to the Power of Black Women and Beauty This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

How to Watch Beyoncé's 'Black Is King' on Disney Plus

Lupita Nyong'o Pens Moving Tribute for Chadwick Boseman

Michelle Obama Shares Never-Before-Seen Pic From Her Wedding

Related Gallery