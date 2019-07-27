Transparentis going out with a bang.

The series will wrap big with a "Musicale Finale," premiering on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Sept. 27. The streaming service debuted the official trailer at its Television Critics Association summer press tour session on Saturday.

As previously revealed, the finale kicks off with Maura's (Jeffrey Tambor) death and the Pfefferman family learning to cope with the loss through song. Transparent creator Jill Soloway's sibling, Faith, wrote the music and lyrics for the movie musical.

"To get the chance to do this is one thing, it's a dream come true. Once I had everybody, the cast wanting to sing, [Amazon Studios Head] Jen Salke saying yes, the antenna was up, and I got to dream. An artist doesn't get that chance a lot -- I lived in complete gratitude and just tried to answer every impulse I had," Faith Soloway told reporters at TCA on Saturday.

Star Judith Light, meanwhile, joked she didn't give her co-stars any performance tips, despite her decades of Broadway experience.

"They gave me tips. You're talking about mega-talent," Light shared. "There was a container and a context of safety. I had Faith standing next to me at the microphone... [I knew Jill and Faith] were going to be there for me."

"We could have just said goodbye... but as storytellers and as artists, I think this was actually not just the finale, but it was our chance to heal together," Jill said. "We were just trying to find our way back to that holy belief that what we were doing mattered, and that it was important. Making it into a musical, in some ways, just rescued it from being overly serious. We didn't want to tell a story of Maura's death that was a complete mourning... we had to find our way back to joy, and the musical allowed us to do it."

Light, Gaby Hoffmann, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass, Alexandra Billings, Kathryn Hahn, Shakina Nayfack, Trace Lysette will star in the "Musicale Finale," following Tambor's exit from the series in February 2018.

See more in the video below.

