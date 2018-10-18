Travel Like a Royal to Australia

ET teamed up with Qantas Airways to send our very own Kevin Frazier Down Under.

Frazier is tracing every step of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trip to Australia. The royals flew Qantas Airways, which has more flights that go to Australia than any other airline.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga, but before they embarked on their official duties, the two would have had the option to visit the Qantas Airways first class lounge, where they would have been offered the opportunity to enjoy a tasty meal.

According to Frazier, the comfort level on the plane “makes you feel like you're at home.”