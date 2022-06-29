Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis
Kourtney Kardashian's Doctor Gives Her and Travis Barker Shockin…
Kourtney Kardashian's Doctor Gives Her and Travis Barker Shockin…
Chris Pratt Fires Back at Internet Haters as He Clarifies Religi…
'Lightyear': Chris Evans on Taking Over Tim Allen's Iconic 'Toy …
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown's Child Leon Comes Out as Trans
Cameron Mathison Shares Health Update 2 Years After Cancer Battl…
Dani Hampson’s Family Pays Tribute After She Died on Her and Tom…
Charlie Hunnam Calls 'Fifty Shades' Recasting a 'Traumatic Exper…
TikTok Star Ophelia Nichols Begs for Answers After Son Was Kille…
Bill Hader Reacts to Anna Kendrick as a Potential Guest Star in …
Ashlee Simpson Welcomes a Baby Boy with Husband Evan Ross
Chris Pratt Says Son Jack Is ‘So Sweet’ as a Big Brother to His …
Laura Prepon Opens Up About 'Shame' She Felt After Terminating a…
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox on Sharing the Darker Parts of Fam…
Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Covers Up His Tattoos In New Ma…
‘Father of the Bride’s Gloria Estefan & Andy Garcia Reflect on H…
Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Why He Already Calls Megan Fox 'Wife' …
Chris Hemsworth Teases MCU Future After 'Thor: Love and Thunder'…
Dakota Johnson Describes 'Mayhem' Behind the Scenes of '50 Shade…
The details surrounding Travis Barker’s hospitalization have been revealed. On Tuesday morning, the Blink-182 drummer was spotted with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, by his side as he was rolled on a stretcher after suffering a medical emergency.
A source tells ET, "Travis was sick and had intense pain in his abdomen and it really concerned him and Kourtney. They called 911 and he was rushed to the hospital. After speaking with Travis and running several tests, doctors said Travis is suffering from pancreatitis.”
The source had not heard what caused the pancreatitis. Another source tells ET that Kourtney drove Travis to West Hills Hospital and an ambulance transferred him to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
According to the Mayo Clinic, the condition is an inflammation of the pancreas. “Pancreatitis can occur as acute pancreatitis — meaning it appears suddenly and lasts for days. Some people develop chronic pancreatitis, which is pancreatitis that occurs over many years,” the Mayo Clinic states.
Pancreatitis can sometimes improve with treatment, but more severe cases can lead to life-threatening complications. Some symptoms include stomach pain, fever, nausea and vomiting.
TMZ was first to report the news.
On Tuesday, Barker was spotted lying on a stretcher while Kardashian was seen comforting her husband.
Per TMZ, Kardashian, who was dressed in black sweats and a black hoodie, followed closely behind the ambulance before joining her husband at Cedars-Sinai.
Prior to the photos, the drummer tweeted out a cryptic message that read, "God Save Me." Barker’s 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, also asked for prayers on Instagram. Additionally on TikTok, the teen posted an image of her holding her father’s hand with a message that read, “Please say a prayer.” She later deleted the pic.
The rocker’s hospitalization comes the same day that his son, Landon, joined Machine Gun Kelly onstage during his sold-out show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.
The 18-year-old took the stage to sing their latest collaboration, “Die in California." In Instagram Stories posted by Landon, he's dressed in a head-to-toe black ensemble with shiny embellishments and looks completely in his element as he belts out the song to the massive crowd at the arena.
RELATED CONTENT:
Landon Barker Joins MGK Onstage Amid Dad Travis' Hospitalization
Travis Barker Says ‘God Save Me’ Amid Hospitalization
Travis Barker Hospitalized With Kourtney Kardashian By His Side
Related Gallery