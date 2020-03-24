Travis Scott is enjoying some quality daddy-daughter time with adorable Stormi, whom he shares with Kylie Jenner.

Getting some fresh air while social distancing on Tuesday, Scott took to Instagram to share a clip of the two shooting some hoops. In between watching her dad, Stormi tossed a basketball around, chased after it, then bounced it on the court.

The 2-year-old cutie was dressed in overalls and sneakers and had her hair pulled into a pony atop her ahead.

Jenner -- who is back together with Scott, a source told ET -- recently shared how her time being pregnant with Stormi had prepared her for quarantine life.

"Another daily reminder to take this social distancing serious and self quarantine," the 22-year-old reality star wrote on her Instagram story. "I'm on day 8. my pregnancy prepared me for this. I didn't leave the house for months."

Fans will recall how Jenner lay super-low while expecting Stormi, never confirming her pregnancy until after she had given to birth.

On Tuesday, Caitlyn Jenner talked to ET about how much her daughter loves being at home.

"They're doing very well," Caitlyn said of her kids. "I think Kylie's happy because she's at home and spending a lot of time with Stormi and she loves that."

See more on what celebrities are doing during quarantine below.

