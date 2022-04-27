Travis Scott to Give First Public Performance Since Astroworld Tragedy and Will Headline Multi-City Event
Travis Scott is slated to make his first public performance since the Astroworld Festival tragedy next weekend in Miami. The upcoming appearance will be followed by the rapper headlining a music festival in South America.
The "Goosebumps" rapper will perform May 7 at the famed nightclub E11even as the city welcomes Formula One for the 2022 Miami Grand Prix. According to Page Six, which first reported the news, the club announced the performance on Instagram over the weekend but removed the post so the club could "update the marketing materials." Tickets for the event go from $150 to $250.
Scott has performed more recently, but those performances have been been at private events, like when he performed at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva's pre-Oscars party at a private home in Bel-Air, California, back in March.
The event in Miami will mark the first time he takes the stage publicly since 10 people were killed and hundreds were injured during the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, in November 2021. Officials described it as a "chaotic event," and the medical examiner determined that all 10 victims from the festival died of "compression asphyxia" and the manner was ruled to be an accident.
Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Scott and others involved in the festival. In response to the catastrophe, the rapper back in March announced Project HEAL, a multi-tier initiative aimed at addressing challenges facing today's youth when it comes to academic scholarships, mental health resources and event safety.
After his performance in Miami, Scott's hitting the road for the Primavera Sound Festival. The event includes multiple stops around the globe, from Portugal and Los Angeles to Sao Paulo and Buenos Aires. The festival kicks off June 2 in Barcelona and winds down Nov. 13.
Scott's scheduled as a headliner, but only for the South American leg in Brazil, Chile and Argentina. It's worth noting -- Live Nation is partly producing Primavera Sound, the same producers behind Astroworld.
