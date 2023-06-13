Hollywood is mourning the loss of Treat Williams. The star of Hair and Everwood died on Monday after being involved in a motorcycle accident, ET confirmed. He was 71.

Kim Cattrall is among the star's former collaborators and friends honoring him on social media, offering heartfelt remembrances and condolences for his family. Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and children, Gill and Elinor, aka "Ellie."

"I’m in shock! RIP Dear Treat," wrote Cattrall, alongside a throwback image of the pair on screen. "My condolences to Pam, Gilles, Ellie and the family. A wonderful actor and friend."

Williams' Everwood co-star, Emily VanCamp, wrote, " The many times we worked together- always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time. Sending all my love to your family Treat. Fly high my friend ✨."

The duo also worked together on the 2011 CBS Hallmark Hall Of Fame movie Beyond the Chalkboard.

John Travolta reminisced about a shared journey with Williams on Broadway via his Instagram Story.

"Treat Williams and I got our start together in NYC appearing in two Broadway shows, Grease and Over Here," he wrote. "I'm so sorry Treat. My thoughts are with you and your family. You will be missed. Love, John."

On her IG Story, Hilaria Baldwin wrote, "We feel sick... Our hearts are broken. Rest in Peace, dear friend. Pam. Gill, Elinor.. We send love." Hilaria's husband, Alec Baldwin, co-starred with Williams in the 2019 film Drunk Parents. In a December 2022 episode of Inside the Actor's Studio, Baldwin interviewed Williams about his storied career.

Matt Bomer, who worked with Williams on White Collar, offered a heartfelt memory on his Instagram timeline.

"This is a tough one, and I don’t like doing this on social media, but I want to share what an absolute treasure Treat Williams was- both as an actor and a person," he wrote. "I was so honored that he agreed to play my father on White Collar, and he jumped in and made every day on set a joy. He taught me in the most beautiful way- through patient example. He’s one of the few actors I’ve worked with who always checked in on me - even years after we worked together. Treat- you were an amazing actor and an even better person and I will miss you. I count myself so blessed to have known you. My heart goes out to your wife and children. Rest in Peace my friend."

Williams also played on-screen dad to Vanessa Hudgens in 2018's Second Act.

"He was a great movie dad and an even better human being. Treat Williams was a fantastic actor, a joy to be around, and the kindest soul. He will be missed," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Vanessa Hudgens / Instagram

The 71-year-old actor had more than 120 credits to his name, with a decades-long career that began back in 1975 with his debut film, Deadly Hero.

Williams reached a career-high with a starring role in Hair, playing George Berger in the film, which was based on the hit Broadway musical. The role earned him a Golden Globe nomination -- his first -- for New Star of the Year.

He would go on to star in several films and television shows, including the WB drama Everwood, where he played Dr. Andrew Brown.

Williams' list of credits also includes Steven Spielberg's 1941, Prince of the City, Blue Bloods and the Hallmark Channel series, Chesapeake Shores.

Hallmark Channel released a statement to ET after Williams' death, saying, "We are heartbroken over the passing of Treat Williams, a beloved member of our Hallmark family and an immense talent who captured the hearts of millions. It was a privilege to have worked with Treat, who brought to life so many memorable characters over the years. We will remember him for the joy he brought to our screens, and the legacy he leaves behind. We extend our sincerest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones."

See more touching tributes to Williams below.

Treat and I spent months in Rome filming Once Upon a Time in America. It can be pretty lonely on the road during a long shoot, but his resilient good cheer and sense of humor was a Godsend. I really loved him and am devastated that he’s gone. #RIP#TreatWilliamspic.twitter.com/2FTBNJJ6lW — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 13, 2023

Very saddened by the news of Treat Williams’ passing. Though I never worked with him, we had the opportunity to hang out a few times. What a lovely, kind and generous soul. His warmth and grace apparent in addition to his immense talent. #RIPTreatWilliamshttps://t.co/uaZMSeI8PQ — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) June 13, 2023

My dear dear dear friend.

We just spoke last night.

LAST NIGHT.

I can not believe this.

We talked about how he missed his friend John Beasley.

I can not believe this. Beyond heartbroken.

Heartbroken for his family.

I can not believe this#TreatWilliams#RIP#Substitute3pic.twitter.com/pLm7AoWX20 — Rebecca Staab (@rebeccastaab1) June 13, 2023

Treat’s passing is a great lost to the acting community. Our prayers are with his loved ones. RIP #treatwilliams#rip#restinpeacepic.twitter.com/r2ARG5X0D9 — Malcolm McDowell (@McDowellMalc) June 13, 2023

It’s rare to meet someone in show business who was as warm, kind, genuine, and talented as #TreatWilliams. I’m grateful I had the opportunity. Sending prayers to his incredible wife Pam and their 2 children. — Chad Lowe (@ichadlowe) June 13, 2023

Working with Treat Williams in Mamet’s “Speed the Plow” at Williamstown in ‘91 was the start of great friendship. Damn it, damn it.

Treat, you were the best. Love you. pic.twitter.com/WSZVBcOYWG — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) June 13, 2023

Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous, creative man. In a short period of time, he quickly befriended me & his adventurous spirit was infectious. We worked on just 1 film together but occasionally connected over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. RIP pic.twitter.com/jjZN8VcLR8 — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) June 13, 2023

🧵This how it felt to be with #TreatWilliams. Always an joyful adventure. I’m just stunned. My heart aches for the loss. What a remarkable man. @Rtreatwilliams enjoyed his life so much. He created a beautiful existence & example of solid love. He was honest& clear, dedicated to pic.twitter.com/KSMewuzHbR — Sharon Lawrence (@sharonlawrence) June 13, 2023

Ahhhhhh mannnnn! I jus devastated! This is breaking my heart. Treat Williams rest in peace. One of the truly nicest guys I’ve ever met! My prayers go out to Treat’s family…what a loss. So, so so sad 🙏🏾🕊️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/xVk4ik5xyG — David Alan Grier AKA #LeonMusk (@davidalangrier) June 13, 2023

RELATED CONTENT:

Treat Williams, 'Hair' Actor, Dead at 71 After Motorcycle Accident

John Beasley, 'Everwood' and 'The Soul Man' Actor, Dead at 79

'Everwood' Stages Epic and Emotional Reunion -- But Which Cast Members Are Missing?

Chris Pratt's First ET Interview on the Set of 'Everwood'

Related Gallery