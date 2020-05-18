Trevor Noah is looking for the first-ever Kid of the Year!

Nickelodeon, TIME and TIME for Kids are coming together for a new multi-platform initiative to recognize extraordinary young leaders who are making a positive impact in their communities.

Submissions opened on Monday and will run through Aug. 1, giving parents, teachers, and friends the opportunity to nominate a kid aged 8-16 who is doing incredible and inspiring things to make the world a better place.

Five honorees will be featured in a TV special hosted by Noah and simulcast on Nickelodeon and CBS in December -- with one kid being recognized as the TIME Kid of the Year.

"In the unprecedented times that we are living in today, it has been inspiring to see humanity come together to help one another, and I’ve been especially drawn to the stories of kids using their creativity to bring resources to their communities," Noah says in an exclusive statement to ET. "After all, the person who’s going to bring us a better tomorrow is a kid who’s out there doing it today!"

The Kid of the Year special will also include entertainment, sports and pop culture stars to surprise the honorees, as well as musical performances. Each of the finalists will receive funds to further their respective causes and have the opportunity to serve as a kid reporter for TIME for Kids with exclusive access to a Nickelodeon event.

Official submission rules and additional information about the initiative can be found at KidoftheYear2020.com.

