Trevor Noah to Host the 2021 GRAMMY Awards

The 63rd annual GRAMMY Awards has a host! Ahead of the award show's nominees being revealed, it was announced that The Daily Show's Trevor Noah will be heading up the ceremony on music's biggest night.

"Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the GRAMMYs have refused to have me sing or be nominated for Best Pop Album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event," Noah quipped. "I think as a one-time GRAMMY nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I'm not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd GRAMMYs!"

The 36-year-old comedian, who was nominated for Best Comedy Album this year for his stand-up special, Son of Patricia, also has the approval of Harvey Mason Jr., Chair and Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy, to host the GRAMMYs.

"With a knack for keeping viewers engaged and entertained, Trevor is the perfect choice to lead us through what's sure to be an incredible evening full of music, unforgettable moments, unity and inspiration," Mason Jr. said. "He is a dynamic host, comedian and personality, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the GRAMMY stage as host of music's biggest night for the first time."

The 2021 GRAMMYs will air Sunday, Jan. 31 on CBS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will also be streamed live on GRAMMY.com at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT.

