Trevor St. John Exits 'The Young and the Restless' After 2 Years

Trevor St. John is saying goodbye to The Young and the Restless.

After two years portraying eccentric billionaire tycoon Tucker McCall in the CBS soap opera -- a role he took over from Stephen Nicols who left the show in 2013 -- St. John, 52, announced his exit in a tweet on Tuesday.

"Dear #YR @YandR_CBS @YRInsider #YoungandRestless fans: As you well know, Tuckers come and Tuckers go, and so the cycle continues... this Tucker is in his go phase..." the actor wrote in a message to his 18,000 followers.

The role of Trevor McCall was originated by William Russ in 2009 -- who was replaced by Nichols just weeks into the role -- and was later revealed during the early era to be the son of Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper). Throughout his run, the character has best been known for his notable relationship on the show with Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson).

Continuing his message of gratefulness on X (formerly Twitter), St. John thanked everyone on set and at home for their years of support.

"I thank each and every member of the wonderful cast, the crew, the directors, the producers and production staff, and CBS/Sony for the great experience from day one to the last. I feel so fortunate to have played such a terrific role," St. John shared in a follow-up tweet.

The actor -- who came to the show from One Life to Live -- ended his thread, writing, "Most importantly, I want to offer my heartfelt gratitude to you [...] #YoungandRestless fans. THANK YOU!"

St. John's messages were met with dismay from fans of the show who expressed their sadness but wished the actor all the best in his next pursuits.

"Oh no. Now I am thoroughly disappointed. Loved watching you on Y&R! Looking forward to seeing other projects you work on!" one follower wrote.

"You are one amazing and phenomenal actor and we will miss you so much on YnR. Continue success to an incredible actor. Love you," another shared in response.

Trevor St. John as Tucker McCall in 'The Young and the Restless' - Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

The departure comes just months after St. John made his feature-film directorial debut with A Good Enough Day, which he also co-wrote and starred in. The film follows "a man who is facing his imminent death" and attempts to use his last days to foster human connection with those in his life who he distanced himself from after a tragedy, according to the movie's synopsis.

A Good Enough Day, which has received high praise and rave reviews from critics and audiences alike, also stars The Fosters alum Sherri Saum. It is currently streaming for free on Tubi.

