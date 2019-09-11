Trey Songz's Domestic Violence Lawsuit Dropped

Trey Songz's domestic violence lawsuit has been dropped.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the woman who sued the rapper, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, back in 2018 filed a request for dismissal on Tuesday. The request asks for dismissal "with prejudice," which means that she cannot refile her case, per the docs.

The woman originally filed the lawsuit on August, 24, 2018 for compensatory and punitive damages wherein she accused Songz of assault, battery and false imprisonment during the 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

On March 19, 2018, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ET that the "Bottoms Up" rapper was arrested on a domestic violence charge that stemmed from the incident that allegedly occurred during that weekend. Songz's bail was set at $50,000, and he was released that same day.

Following his arrest he took to Twitter to address the situation.

"For weeks my lawyers and mgmt have asked me not to comment on this and I initially agreed but this morning I feel that my fam, the women that raised me, my friends and fans especially, the youth need to hear from me. I am being lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain," the singer wrote. "I won’t be speaking too much more on this but would like to thank you for all the prayers and support."

Songz has yet to address the dismissal.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Trey Songz Reveals He's a Father by Sharing Adorable Pic of Son Noah

R&B Singer Trey Songz Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

Trey Songz Arrested for Allegedly Punching an Officer After Refusing to Leave the Stage at His Detroit Show

Related Gallery