Trista Sutter Gets Emotional Talking About Husband Ryan's Lyme Disease Diagnosis
Trista Sutter is opening up about her husband Ryan's struggle with Lyme disease. In a new episode of the Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous podcast, Trista shared how she's been dealing with her husband's diagnosis.
"It's been hard," an emotional Trista said on Tuesday's episode. "And not because I want any attention on me...I want him to be better. I want him to wake up feeling great. I want him to be able to spend time with our family and make memories. And when you don't feel good, it just takes away from life."
She added, "I'm not doing great...I've been struggling for sure."
The mom of two shared that between raising their two children Maxwell, 13, and Blakesley, 12, dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and dealing with Ryan's diagnosis, there's been a lot going on.
"I don't know if it's been COVID or all that Ryan has been dealing with, with insurance companies, and doctors and then just life," she said. "And trying to be happy for my kids. They're 12 and 13, and they're relatively independent, but I want them to have a great summer and for them to have a great school year, so my focus has to be on them."
Ryan revealed he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease on his wife's podcast, Better Etc. with Trista Sutter last month.
"The main diagnosis is Lyme disease with mold toxicity and some underlying co-infections, whether it's Epstein-Barr, COVID, things like that," he shared. "The best way to combat those things is to utilize my systems, to utilize my immune system."
Ryan said that he "started feeling unwell" more than a year ago, describing, "my body would itch for no reason -- no rash, headaches, swollen lymph nodes, nausea, night sweats, fevers, really deep bone aches and muscle aches, joint aches, periods of extreme fatigue, almost paralyzing fatigue."
The couple both said that Lyme disease was on their radar throughout the process but due to "different schools of thought" from the variety of doctors and specialists they saw, they initially pushed Lyme disease aside.
In addition to Lyme disease, doctors were also considering "long haul COVID" after Ryan's tests showed that he had unknowingly contracted COVID earlier in the year. They were also considering the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV).
Finally, after more than a year of searching for answers, Ryan received a diagnosis.
"I tested positive for Lyme disease. I now essentially have Lyme disease," he shared. "It seems that's something I will always have. It's just that now I know and I can start to try to build back my immune system so I can fight it off."
In order to rebuild his immune system, Ryan is going on diets, taking supplements, and trying out physical therapy.
"I'm cautiously optimistic but more optimistic than I have been in a long time," he shared.
