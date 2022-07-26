Tristan Thompson Reunites With Daughter True After Trip to Greece: PIC
Khloè Kardashian Expecting Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson
Bre Tiesi Responds to Internet’s Reaction to Her Pregnancy With …
Bindi Irwin and Family Share How Baby Grace Resembles Late Croco…
Keke Palmer Teases 'Nope' and Reacts to Jennifer Lopez & Ben Aff…
Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock Joke About Their On-Stage Attackers
JoJo Siwa Reveals Her Rudest Celeb Interaction
Lady Gaga Style Evolution: From 2010 to 2020
How Travis Barker's Health Scare Affected His Marriage With Kour…
Tarek and Heather El Moussa Are Pregnant With Their First Baby T…
Paul Sorvino, 'Goodfellas' Actor and Mira Sorvino's Father, Dead…
Pippa Middleton Is the Fitness Inspo We All Need -- See the Pic!
‘Little People, Big World’: Matt and Amy Disagree Over Farm Sale…
'Naked and Afraid' Contestant Melanie Rauscher, 35, Found Dead W…
Ben Affleck Kisses Jennifer Lopez in Paris After Their Intimate …
Brian Austin Green on Expanding His Family and New Project ‘Boot…
Ben Affleck Falls Asleep While on River Cruise With Jennifer Lop…
‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby and Rachel Reveal What the Mansion Sme…
Chelsea Handler Shares How Boyfriend Jo Koy 'Melted Me' Into Lov…
Tristan Thompson got the royal treatment after returning from his trip to Greece when he reunited with his daughter, True.
The NBA player took to his Instagram Story on Monday and posted a selfie with his 4-year-old daughter. He flashed a bright smile while wearing a $1,400 Louis Vuitton navy blue monogram print denim jacket. True looked equally excited while wearing her hair in a bun.
The photo was accompanied by the text that read, "My princess," along with a red heart emoji, folded hands emoji and a crown. It was quite the warm welcome for the 31-year-old, who had spent about a week or so partying it up in Mykonos, Greece.
The trip to Greece came shortly after news broke that Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are expecting a baby boy, their second child, via surrogate.
A representative for Kardashian told ET, "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."
Although they're expecting a baby together, Kardashian and Thompson are not rekindling their romance, not even close. A source told ET that the former couple is not giving it another go, and Kardashian will have the baby full time.
"The two aren’t together and Khloe will have the baby full time," the source said, before adding that "Khloe wants Tristan in both the kids' lives as much as he wants to be."
Thompson's trip to Mykonos grabbed headlines after he was seen holding hands with a mystery woman. Thompson, who was roasted by Lil Rey Howery at the ESPYs, was also seen enjoying himself while on a yacht.
Not to be outdone, True also enjoyed a little R&R with Kardashian, who was recently celebrated her 38th birthday. But the vacations will soon be winding down. True's getting ready for her first day of school this fall, even if Mom is not quite ready herself.
RELATED CONTENT:
Tristan Thompson Roasted at ESPYs by Lil Rel Howery
Where Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Stand Ahead of Baby No. 2
How Khloe Kardashian's Daughter Feels About Baby No. 2 News
Khloe Kardashian Posts Vacation Photo Following News of Baby No. 2
Tristan Thompson With Mystery Woman Amid Khloe Kardashian Baby Drama
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Expecting Baby Boy Via Surrogate