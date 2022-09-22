Tristan Thompson was spotted out in West Hollywood on Wednesday night just as the emotional season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, which dealt with his paternity scandal, aired.

In new photos, Tristan was spotted with OnlyFans model Juanita JCV. The pair was first seen outside The Nice Guy, leaving Jack Harlow's concert after-party, and then again in the back of an SUV as they made their exit.

It's not the first time Tristan has been photographed out with another woman since his split from Khloe. Over the summer, he was seen in Greece, holding hands with a mystery woman as the due date for his second baby with Khloe Kardashian inched closer.

In the first episode of the Kar-Jenner family's self-titled Hulu series, which dropped on Thursday at midnight, fans got the chance to get all of the details surrounding Khloe's second child with Tristan. Khloe and Tristan shared that they were expecting their second child in mid-July. The baby boy was born on July 28.

Season 1 ended with Khloe finding out the shocking news that Tristan was having a baby with another woman. In the season 2 premiere, she shared that during that recorded phone conversation with her sister, Kim Kardashian, she'd had an embryo transfer just days before the news broke in the hopes of welcoming a second child via surrogate.

Noting that she "wasn't ready" to talk about the situation at the time, Khloe decided to rip off the Band-Aid and dive into it all in this first episode, which jumps ahead in time past the rest of the season.

"It's such a dark cloud around something that's supposed to be so joyous," Khloe says, seemingly feeling disconnected throughout most of the episode. "I was definitely very angry, and I think feeling bamboozled," Khloe adds of her ex. "All I know is I was being encouraged to do [the embryo transfer] by a certain date."

Khloe goes on to claim that Tristan knew that he was having a baby with Maralee Nichols while he was urging Khloe to move forward with the surrogacy process.

"In hindsight, he always knew when the other baby was being born, and especially getting the paperwork that we saw," she says. "He found out July 2, so he did know."

The way the timeline played out, Khloe says, "We did an embryo transfer like days before Thanksgiving, and I found out about Tristan's situation the first week of December."

Khloe goes on to admit to being self-conscious about people making assumptions about the baby's conception.

"It's so close I wouldn't want anyone to think I did this after the fact," she says. "Why would I want to have a baby with someone who's having a baby with someone else? Because I'm not that much of a sociopath. I'm a lunatic. I'm not deranged."

The episode also sees their baby boy's arrival, a moment Khloe chose to share with Tristan.

"Now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy," Khloe shares before inviting Tristan to the hospital to meet their son. "It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me."

"I've been on the fence about having Tristan come to the hospital or not," she continues. "But Tristan wants to be here so I just figured why not let him come. I'll never get this moment back."

Khloe also makes the decision to allow Tristan to come to the hospital to meet his son, letting her ex hold their baby boy. While there, the NBA player marvels at how much the little one looks like his big sister, True.

During last night's episode, Khloe took to Twitter, to respond to several supportive fans online, but opted not to live tweet the premiere. After one fan told her she was allowed to take the night off Twitter, she replied, "Yeah I think I’m going to," with hiding and confused face emojis, adding, "but man I miss you guys."

