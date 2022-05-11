Troian Bellisario is about to endure an unconventional pregnancy journey in Doula. The Pretty Little Liars alum stars in the indie comedy produced by Chris Pine, and only ET exclusively premieres the official trailer for the film, which is available digitally June 28.

Doula follows Deb (Bellisario) and Silvio (Arron Shiver, who also wrote the film) as they're pregnant with their first child. When their elderly midwife, Penka, dies suddenly, Silvio makes the hasty decision to hire Penka’s son, Sascha (Will Greenberg), as their live-in doula. Deb is understandably bothered by the idea, as Silvio failed to consult her before making the decision, but before long, Sascha’s unconventional style wins her over. As Deb and Sascha grow closer, and the pregnancy nears its inevitable conclusion, Silvio starts to feel like the odd man out -- leading to a climactic moment where Deb is forced to choose between him and Sascha.

Pine, who is a producer on the film through his company Barry Linen Motion Pictures, plays Deb's doctor in a supporting role, while the ensemble is rounded out by Amanda Walsh, Ally Maki, Elyse Levesque, Alex McKenna and Robert Baker. Cheryl Nichols directs.

In ET's exclusive trailer, Deb and Silvio don't exactly get off on the right foot with Sascha. And even their friends don't seem high on the idea of a male doula. "What? It's the 21st century for Christ's sake. Men can't be doulas?" Deb asks, bringing up a good point.

Later, when Sascha accompanies Deb to a hospital check-up (where we get a glimpse at Pine in his doctor's coat), Deb asks what would happen if she considered a hospital birth. "The moment you don't need me anymore, I'll vanish," he promises. It's during that hospital visit that Deb finds out she's having a boy -- in a rather NSFW way.

And as time goes on, Deb begins to accept Sascha's unique approach to life and vice versa. "Every birth story is different and it's our job to protect it as best we can," Sascha says, as he longingly watches a carefree Deb dance through the window.

“Making Doula was a dream come true," Pine said. "It’s written by one of our best friends, directed by one of our best friends, starring a bunch of our best friends. The film was a ton of fun to make and we hope audiences see that when they’re watching it.”

“The moment we read Arron’s script, we knew we had something special," said producer Ian Gotler. "Troian, Arron, Will and the entire cast have done an amazing job bringing both humor and heart to subject of modern pregnancy.”

Doula is available on Digital and On Demand on Tuesday, June 28.

