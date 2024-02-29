More than 14 years after Tron: Legacy hit screens, fans will soon be heading back into the futuristic neon-soaked digital cyberspace first made famous in the cult classic sci-original with Tron: Ares.

Disney released a tantalizing first-look at star Jared Leto's titular Ares, a rouge computer program who travels into the real world -- marking a notable reversal of the first two films' premise of human beings getting digitized and forced to survive inside a video game.

Rocking the historically famous red hue often associated with the Greek God of war, this new look is a notable, fiery contrast to the colder electric blues and bright purples that populated the neon landscape of Tron and Tron: Legacy.

With the jet black armor, faceless helmet and ominous red glow, there's an undeniable air of menace and danger radiating from the ensemble.

Walt Disney Pictures

According to an official synopsis released by Disney on Thursday, "Tron: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings."

Leto is set to star alongside Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan and Gillian Anderson.

The film -- helmed by blockbuster director Joachim Rønning -- began production in January in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is set to hit theaters in 2025.

Rønning shared a statement with Disney's release, expressing his joy to be directing the hotly anticipated project.

"I'm excited to be part of the Tron franchise and bring this new film to fans around the world," the filmmaker shared. "Tron: Ares builds upon the legacy of cutting-edge design, technology and storytelling. Now more than ever, it feels like the right time to return to the Grid."

The original Tron, released in 1982, starred Jeff Bridges as software engineer and programmer Kevin Flynn, who gets transported into the digital universe inside a computer, and must compete against other programs for his survival.

Disney's follow-up, Tron: Legacy -- released almost three decades later -- serves as a direct sequel, and follows Kevin's son, Sam (Garrett Hedlund), who is also transported into the Tron digital universe as he searched for his missing father.

The development process for Tron: Ares has been ongoing for over 10 years, and has seen numerous writers and directors attached to the project. While originally envisioned as a direct sequel to Legacy, it has since been reported that Tron: Ares will serve as more of a reboot or side story within the universe, instead of continuing the story seen in the previous franchise installments.

RELATED CONTENT: