'ER': 25 Years Later and We Still Love This NBC Medical Drama!

It's hard to believe, but Sept. 19, 2019 marks 25 years since ER debuted on NBC!

"What? That's crazy! It's already been 25 years? I can't believe that." If that sounds along the lines of something you just thought to yourself, don't worry, you're not alone.

The show's incredible run ended in 2009. For a long time, it was hard to rewatch the series beyond DVDs or limited reruns, but thankfully all that changed when the entire series landed on Hulu last year.

Since it debuted, ER was one of the most-nominated TV dramas in Emmy history and also one of the most-watched series during its run. The iconic series helped launch the careers of stars such as George Clooney, Noah Wyle, Maura Tierney, Anthony Edwards, Ming-Na, Laura Innes, Eriq La Salle and Julianna Margulies, among others.

“It was such an honor to be a part of this show. I was lucky to have worked with so many writers, actors and directors all at the top of their game. Most importantly I’ve made friends for a lifetime. I’m excited it will finally be streaming on Hulu," Clooney said in a statement.

In honor of the major TV milestone -- the day we met Dr. Doug Ross (Clooney), Nurse Carol Hathaway (Margulies), Dr. John Carter (Wyle), Dr. Kerry Weaver (Innes), Dr. Mark Greene (Edwards), and the rest of the Chicago emergency room staff -- we're looking back on a few of our favorite moments from the drama!

The fact that Nurse Carol was just as in love with Dr. Doug (George) as we are.

It is completely acceptable to pump yourself up in the mirror.

The romance between Abby and Luka.

When one door closes ... another one opens.

Every now and then, you just need to grab some drinks with the girls.

Sometimes you just gotta do what you gotta do.

When Dr. Kerry needed a shoulder to cry on, Nurse Abby was there!

Guessing this still applies as well...

Of course, you're not the only one surprised by ER turning 25. Several cast members recently spoke to ET about the drama reaching the milestone, with Clooney shocked by the news. "Is is really the 25th anniversary? Oh, my god," he said while promoting his Hulu limited series, Catch-22.

Meanwhile, Kellie Martin reminisced about joining the show as intern Lucy Knight, whose death in season six remains one of the seminal moments of the show's 15-season run.

"I couldn't believe that I was asked to join the cast. I was so honored because I was a huge fan of the show," Martin said, adding: "Twenty-five years later, I can look back and say it's fine, it was what was good for the show and what an amazing way to leave a show like that. So I'm grateful that I was able to be part of that fantastic moment of television."

